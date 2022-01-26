For several years, my job responsibilities require me to attend many trade shows and media events. The Archery Trade Show (ATA) was one I always looked forward to because of the manufacturers and attendees, many of whom I call friends.
Most always the first show of the year, the ATA had a New Year’s feeling with much wonder and possibilities upcoming for the new year ahead. The show was of course about new archery products, but to me it was always more about catching up with friends on how their year was and listening about new opportunities for the upcoming year. Like a family reunion, having conversations and catching up was the most important part to me, and the new products were a close second.
Another reason I looked forward to the archery show every year was the location of the show. Most years the convention was held in the middle of the country, which ended up starting a tradition I still follow and look forward to each year — stopping a day or two at my buddy’s farm in Ohio along the way to the show for the muzzleloading season for deer. Just like the show, the annual hunt is more about catching up with my buddies and spending time with them in celebration of the new year doing what we do the best — hunting.
Don’t get me wrong, the deer hunting on that Ohio farm can be magical. In fact, it generally is simply incredible in the caliber of bucks witnessed and harvested. But spending a few days afield with cherished friends is worth the effort even if the deer don’t always cooperate. Luckily, the season has been very good for us.
This year, I opted out of attending the archery show due to work and life restraints, but I didn’t want to miss out on the annual friends hunting trip. The weather forecast was for brutally cold temperatures and not-so-much-fun wind gusts.
To be honest, I couldn’t have cared less. So, with plenty of hand warmers, nearly all the hunting clothes I own, and multiple sets of gloves and warm hats, I loaded up my truck and left my West Virginia home for a few days of hard hunting in harder weather.
The first morning in the tree stand, I witnessed several does walking around me and even got to hear and see a winter flock of turkeys welcoming a bright, new day with plenty of chatter as the flock flew down and assembled from their nighttime roost. I even managed to see to a nice buck lurking in the thick cover along a cut cornfield, but he was clever and old, and never presented an open lane to settle my sights on him. He was moving slowly in the thick cover, and I admired his stealth and beauty from a distance.
Other bucks were seen by the hunting party and the same story was replayed over again. Close but no cigar. On the third day, after looking at the 10-day weather forecast which called for ideal weather temperatures for the aging of venison, I was determined to take the first mature deer that presented a shot. With plenty of room in my freezers at home, aged venison was the trophy I desired, and it would go a long way this year for many family meals.
As the setting sun started its quick retreat toward the horizon, the air temperature dropped several degrees. It was cold and blowing. The animals did not move much at all that day, and I was counting on the last hour or so before dusk to be more active.
My hunch was correct. As the report of my muzzleloading rifle was heard across the farm, I put my hands on an old doe.
After several days of hunting hard with my friends, a doe harvested with plenty of time to age the meat was simply a perfect trophy and about the most perfect way to start a new year of adventures in the wilds enjoying nature’s wonderful bounties. It was a good day, and I was simply glad to be part of it.