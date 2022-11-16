I am a lifelong hunter. Well, to be completely honest, I have been hunting since I was old enough to tag along with my family on their hunts.
There were many years I accompanied them without being the hunter. I was simply an observer.
But that all changed at the age of 10. I had successfully taken a few squirrels earlier, but I was 10 when I placed my tag on a deer and brought it home to the rest of my family. I was lucky enough to harvest a deer, but that is not where the real magic happened.
My lucky break was the reaction I received when I presented the deer to my parents — they were so excited and immediately made plans for meals from the venison.
I got lucky again that my folks were good cooks and valued the venison for its flavor and healthy choice of red meats. (Back then, cholesterol and low-fat diets were part of my family’s household.)
For a young hunter, hearing words like, “Chris provided the evening’s meal with his bow,” made me feel a sense of pride and accomplishment and, in fact, I still feel the same way today. My folks loved to share the venison with others and that is something I love doing still today.
The story of from field-to-table meals is as old as hunting itself and is very much still relevant today. For me, eating wild game meat has been a cornerstone staple food on my wellness and health journey.
When I received a bit of news from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources on the subject, I was glad the conversation is still ongoing, and I wanted to simply do my part to share the story.
“Hunting is a great reason to get into the woods, enjoy our beautiful state and put healthy protein in the freezer,” said Kaylee Pollander, wildlife biologist for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “With the variety of game available in West Virginia, there is something for everyone.”
Beyond providing an excellent reason to get together, a dinner of wild game is frequently healthier than many traditional proteins.
For comparison, a three-ounce serving of venison packs 102 calories, 19.5 grams of protein, and 2.06 grams of fat, according to the Cornell University Cooperative Extension, while a three-ounce serving of lean ground beef has 114 calories, 15.41 grams of protein, and 5.36 grams of fat.
Hunters and their families are not the only West Virginians who benefit from the state’s nutritious wild game. The WVDNR-sponsored Hunters Helping the Hungry Program processes deer for families and individuals in need. Since 1992, when the program began, 28,145 deer and 1,070,504 pounds of venison have been donated. In 2021, there were 579 deer donated to the program, which provided 23,807 pounds of venison to those in need.
For more information about the Hunters Helping the Hungry Program or West Virginia’s hunting and trapping regulations, visit WVdnr.gov or consult the 2022-2023 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, which is available online and at all WVDNR district offices and license agents.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.
