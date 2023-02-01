Two weeks ago, I left my West Virginia home to travel to Las Vegas to attend the annual SHOT Show.
The SHOT Show (SHOT stands for Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade) is the largest and most comprehensive trade show for all professionals involved with the shooting sports, hunting, outdoor and law enforcement industries.
This year’s event is the 45th annual SHOT Show. The first SHOT Show was in 1979 in St. Louis. This was the 24th SHOT Show in Las Vegas. No other city has hosted more SHOT Shows, and Las Vegas has been home to the show continuously since 2010.
At the 2022 show, exhibitors, buyers, media and other industry professionals hailed from all 50 states and more than 115 countries, and by the look of this year’s attendance, I am only left to assume that this year’s show is equal or greater than last year’s. The SHOT Show is owned and sponsored by National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearm industry trade association.
I have attended this event for more than 20 years. As any veteran show-goer can tell you, it’s a big show; there’s a lot of ground to cover. Attendees have access to 2,000+ exhibits spread over 800,000 square feet with 13.9 miles of aisles, a distance of more than half a marathon.
Also, any veteran show-goer will tell you that comfortable footwear can make all the difference in how you enjoy those miles.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation welcomes professional media to the SHOT Show. They truly understand the role the professional media play in the event and, to be honest, they do an excellent job of understanding exactly what we need to do our jobs. With more than 2,000 members of the media from the United States and around the world expected to cover the 2023 SHOT Show, these specialized media routinely cover the shooting, hunting, outdoor and law enforcement trade and help to gain awareness and publicity for the products and services being represented at the show.
The heart of the show for the media is the press room. Not only can you find a quiet place to bang out a few words on the products and news from the show, but you can also chat with your professional media peers about what products they deem as truly newsworthy.
Many of these professional media members I consider dear friends. For many, especially me, the press room is a place to catch up with friends and how their life and work have been since last year. It is almost like a giant family reunion, and I enjoy seeing old friends and meeting new ones every year.
Don’t get me wrong, I love seeing new companies bring innovative products to market, as well as old brands pivoting to market trends with their needs and wants.
Seeing my fellow writers and spending time with them makes the long travel and time away from home a little more bearable.
After a week of seeing new products, I can honestly say that the manufacturers of hunting, shooting, and outdoor gear have done their homework and I am excited to see these innovations hit the market and be on the shelves near you for purchase in 2023.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.