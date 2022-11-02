Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation furthering more than three decades of support in the region, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated more than $1.45 million dollars over the next two years to benefit elk and elk country in Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

When I was a teenager growing up on the Elk River, I had a neighbor who was an elk hunter. I admired him as a human and a fantastic neighbor, but most of all, his passion for all things elk.

He once invited my dad, my brother and me to a banquet in downtown Charleston in a hotel ballroom. I had no idea what to expect other than a group of hunters gathering in a city. Upon arrival, I was blown away by the attendance, the food, the hunting products on display for auction or raffles, and the fact this celebration was all for elk. I found it odd to create an event based on a game animal that doesn’t even (at the time) live in our state.

