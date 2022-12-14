After a career working with small businesses, including a couple of my own, data has proven to be the most valuable tool for decision-making and knowledge. I tend to look at all things valuable to me under the data microscope — that especially includes wildlife conservation, the game species, and the hands-on conservationist who chooses to be an active participant. I crave data and love it when I find a source for all things wild — especially data based on my affliction, hunting of the wild turkey.
I recently reviewed a report on the preliminary results released by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources on the 2022 fall turkey harvest. According to the report, the 2022 fall turkey harvest increased by almost 46 percent over last year’s harvest. (Note to reader. I was not able to add to the harvest numbers this fall and to be honest, I am still not ready to talk about it. I hunted hard and came up short of my goal of having a traditional wild turkey meal this holiday season. It is not the first time this has happened and will not be the last time. Welcome to fall turkey hunting. The offer is open to all legal hunters who have the stomach to be outwitted by a bird and aren’t afraid of coming home empty-handed.)
Now that is out in the open, the fact that I ate unfilled tag soup instead of roasted turkey this fall, it’s time to get back to the report. Fall turkey hunters harvested 1,012 birds this past season compared to 694 birds last year. The fall 2022 harvest was just 0.24 percent below the five-year average and 9.6 percent below the 10-year average. Although fewer counties had a two-week season this year due to a decline in the spring harvest, the fall harvest generally remained on par with long-term averages.
Fall turkey harvest numbers are influenced by hunter participation but also depends on the current year’s brood production and mast conditions. This year’s brood survey results were similar to last year’s, resulting in the best two production years in the past five years. While last year’s fall harvest did not mirror the increase in brood production, this year’s fall harvest reflected the increase.
All six districts reported increased fall turkey harvests compared to last year, with Districts 1 and 3 reporting more than double the number of harvests. District 3 had the highest harvest with 261 birds, followed by District 2 with 187, District 4 with 166, District 1 with 150, District 5 with 128, and District 6 with 120.
Counties with the most harvests were Randolph County (72), Nicholas (65), Greenbrier (57), Monroe (41), and Webster (39), all of which had a four-week season.
My biggest takeaway from the report besides the upward harvest trend is the brood survey results. This year’s brood survey results were like last year’s, resulting in the best two production years in the past five years. I am no biologist, wildlife manager, or even a wildlife professional. I am simply a lifelong hunter, a landowner, a public land hunter, and a die-hard turkey hunter that pays attention and takes great pride in hunting the bird, its conservation, and maintaining its habitat for future growth. In my mind, having two good hatches the last couple of years indicated to me that this spring should be a fantastic spring gobbler season. I for one, am looking forward to spring and the greatest show on the earth — when our hills and valleys come alive with the sounds of spring in the mountains that include the gobble of the male wild turkey. I am hopeful, and also, craving a field-to-table wild turkey meal.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.