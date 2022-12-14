Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The season didn’t result in a traditional wild turkey dinner for Thanksgiving for columnist Chris Ellis, but overall harvest numbers were up in the Mountain State.

 Submitted photo

After a career working with small businesses, including a couple of my own, data has proven to be the most valuable tool for decision-making and knowledge. I tend to look at all things valuable to me under the data microscope — that especially includes wildlife conservation, the game species, and the hands-on conservationist who chooses to be an active participant. I crave data and love it when I find a source for all things wild — especially data based on my affliction, hunting of the wild turkey.

I recently reviewed a report on the preliminary results released by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources on the 2022 fall turkey harvest. According to the report, the 2022 fall turkey harvest increased by almost 46 percent over last year’s harvest. (Note to reader. I was not able to add to the harvest numbers this fall and to be honest, I am still not ready to talk about it. I hunted hard and came up short of my goal of having a traditional wild turkey meal this holiday season. It is not the first time this has happened and will not be the last time. Welcome to fall turkey hunting. The offer is open to all legal hunters who have the stomach to be outwitted by a bird and aren’t afraid of coming home empty-handed.)

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

