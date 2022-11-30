Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia’s two-week buck firearms season opened Monday.

 Submitted photo

The week of Thanksgiving is one of my most cherished weeks in the West Virginia hills. I often wonder why and the answer that is the most agreeable in my mind comes from my youth. Every Thanksgiving week, our family would travel to the small hometown of my parents. It was our family’s central hub where all the uncles, cousins, grandparents, in-laws, and outlaws of our family were from or currently living. Seeing family is always fun, but for me, the most exciting part was deer hunting on my grandfather’s old family farm.

For many years, I was simply too young to be an active participant. My job was primarily a lookout and my dad and I would often sit on an edge of a field or apple orchard to watch or “scout” for deer. He made it fun with lots of snacks and he always had a big spread for lunch on the tailgate thanks to careful planning by grandma the night before.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

