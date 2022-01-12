This past Christmas, I was looking over my list that included cousins, sons, brothers, nieces and nephews, and close friends.
To be honest, I love the thought of shopping local and providing a gift for each of them that checks a few of my favorite boxes — outdoor recreation, pride of my home state of West Virginia, a connection to the natural world, hunting and fishing-themed, useful all year long and, of course, to give the folks on my list something they would enjoy receiving.
The West Virginia Wildlife Calendar was the perfect ticket. I received many thanks and smiles from all who enjoy the only calendar that includes gorgeous paintings of native wildlife, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and engaging articles.
In fact, the artwork in this year’s calendar is spectacular. In the past, the artwork has always been great, but this year’s calendar was even more impressive — especially the non-game paintings. Flipping through the calendar, I couldn’t help but think of the talented artists and wondered how they knew to submit a painting for consideration, how the paintings were chosen and if others in our state were aware of the program.
I ran across a piece of news that might shed some more light on the program, and I thought it may be timely and wise to share.
According to our DNR, each year, the DNR selects 12 paintings for its award-winning calendar. All artists, especially those from West Virginia, are encouraged to submit their work.
A $200 prize is awarded for each chosen painting. The artist whose artwork is selected for the cover receives an additional $500.
If you’re an artist who’s painted popular game or fish species or other West Virginia wildlife such as snakes, frogs, turtles, salamanders, bats, songbirds, small mammals or non-game fish, the WVDNR is seeking artwork for next year’s calendar and offering cash prizes to any artist whose work gets selected.
The calendar also includes brief descriptions of each animal, fishing facts, tips for enjoying the outdoors and articles about DNR projects.
For more information about the West Virginia Wildlife Calendar or to purchase the 2022 edition, visit WVdnr.gov/wildlife-calendar.
Paintings sent for consideration must depict game and fish species or other wildlife found in West Virginia. Paintings with wildlife not found in West Virginia will not be considered.
The calendar is horizontal and 14.5 inches by 11.5 inches. It’s printed at 300dpi. Artists should consider this when choosing paintings to send. Paintings will be chosen based on the overall composition, quality, and anatomical and contextual accuracy.
The deadline to send a painting and have it considered for the 2023 Wildlife Calendar is Feb. 18, 2022.
Artists may send multiple paintings, and artwork not chosen in previous years may be resubmitted. Artists who want to send art should mail a high-resolution copy to: West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Wildlife Calendar Art, P.O. Box 67, Elkins, WV 26241. Digital copies of paintings are also accepted and should be emailed to Sanya.D.Zickefoose@wv.gov.
If you have questions about the calendar or how to send the art, call 304-637-0245.