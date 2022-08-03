Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Photo: antlerless deer hunting opportunities

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is accepting applications to hunt in limited permit areas during the 2022 antlerless deer season.

 Chris Ellis | For HD Media

There is a current trend in the hunting world of folks wanting to experience first-hand a true public land, do-it-yourself-style, type of hunt. I witness my son and his hunting buddies talking about hiking deep in public lands and carving out a week of hunting and camping out of their cars. In fact, my son harvested a wild turkey this spring on a piece of public ground, and according to him, he had a blast sleeping in his truck, eating out of a cooler, and hiking into the hunting grounds.

One of the groups my son and friends follow is The Hunting Public — an online video series showcasing tips and strategies for hunters. They create daily video journals, how-to tip videos, and podcasts to help teach the viewer situational tactics they can apply to their hunts throughout the country. And man, are these younger folks good at what they do. In fact, I believe that groups like this are leading the way for the next generation of hunters by showcasing the way of life that we all as sportsmen and sportswomen cherish so dearly.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Recommended for you