Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

I have often written about the stages of a hunter’s career. This is a common topic among hunters — especially lifelong hunters like me who now are getting a little long in the tooth.

Stages range from a new hunter wanting to an active part in wildlife conservation by simply filling their tag with any legal representation of the species to aging hunters who want to give back in some small or even large way to the sporting lifestyle, the critters, and the wild lands and waters that allow us the arena to do so.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Tags

Recommended for you