Huntington Children’s Museum-carnival of the animals.jpeg

Huntington Children’s Museum's twist on this kid-favorite musical rendition aims to evoke all five senses in a STEAM-based musical transformation.

 Courtesy of the Huntington Children’s Museum

HUNTINGTON — With the help of some imagination, the Huntington Children’s Museum will bring Camille Saint-Saens’ humorous musical suite “The Carnival of the Animals” to life this month.

The event, directed at children ages 2 through 10, is on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Wild Ramp.

