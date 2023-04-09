HUNTINGTON — With the help of some imagination, the Huntington Children’s Museum will bring Camille Saint-Saens’ humorous musical suite “The Carnival of the Animals” to life this month.
The event, directed at children ages 2 through 10, is on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Wild Ramp.
“The Carnival of the Animals is a classical composition. Basically it’s this piece that is broken up into 14 different movements and each movement is supposed to be whimsical and playful,” said Tosha Pelfrey, museum board president. “It describes how an animal may sound or move. So, like the part of the movement or the piece that goes with the tortoise is very slow, whereas the one with the lion may sound like lions are marching in.”
Huntington Children’s Museum’s twist on this kid-favorite musical rendition aims to evoke all five senses in a STEAM-based musical transformation. Attendees can expect to explore lions, elephants, turtles, fossils, birds, kangaroos and ocean creatures through hands-on activities as well as a performance from Huntington High School’s Symphony.
Some of the hands-on activities include placing feathers on birds’ wings in a collaborative art piece, putting foam dinosaur bones together and digging for dinosaur bones. These and other animal-themed activities are set up at stations in The Wild Ramp.
“What we hope to do with all of our events is to engage children and have them learn through play. So we’re providing them with opportunities that are developmentally appropriate,” said Pelfrey. “We want them to explore; we want them to discover; we want them to question what they’re doing; we want them to mess up; we want them to take risks; we want them to assess what they’re doing and try again. We’re really trying to bring out the artist and the scientist and the engineer that’s already present in all children and celebrate that.”
This free event is supported with funding from West Virginia’s Department of Arts, Culture and History.