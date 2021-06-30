CHARLESTON — Days after officially ending the mask mandate, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice continues to advocate for vaccination.
Justice alluded to a system of “two lotteries” as reason enough for West Virginians to get vaccinated while speaking during his news briefing Thursday.
“I say it to you over and over and over — there’s two lotteries going on,” Justice said. “One lottery that’s going on with Babydog and prizes and knowing you’re safe with the vaccine. The other lottery that’s going on is the death lottery, to tell you the truth.
“There are names being called right along,” Justice continued. “The overwhelming majority, it’s almost unprecedented, the number of names that are being drawn that are not vaccinated. So please, please get vaccinated. Don’t enroll yourself every day in the death drawing.”
The words of action come despite positive cases of COVID-19 being on the decline across the state. According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, two of West Virginia’s 55 counties are not in the green, while, as a whole, there are 372 active cases within the state.
However, additional deaths due to the virus had been added to the state’s data since Justice’s last briefing Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,876.
Also during the briefing, Justice announced the state had received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to disburse pandemic EBT benefits to eligible children in the state.
“This is a pile of money that can go out to our kids and our families and everything,” Justice said. “They can help them get ready for school, school supplies or whatever it may be.”
School-aged children who, on May 31, were enrolled in a school that participated in the National School Lunch Program during the 2020-21 school year are eligible. They must have qualified for free or reduced-price meals from the school.
Children under the age of 6 are also eligible if they reside in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. A one-time benefit of $375 per child will be disbursed to those who qualify and will be released in mid-July, Justice said.
Also joining Justice on the call was Steve Adkins, the director of WorkForce West Virginia, who addressed a data breach that gave an “unauthorized individual” potential access to personal information such as dates of birth and Social Security numbers.
“If you registered for unemployment in West Virginia prior to the pandemic, you had to also register for job service,” Adkins said. “This is the database that you registered in that contained all of your personal information.”
According to Adkins, the agency learned of the breach to its Mid Atlantic Career Consortium Employment Services database April 13 and “took immediate steps to secure the network.” An investigation into the incident lasted 45 days, during which the service was unavailable.