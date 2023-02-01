Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Charleston Department Store owner Barry Ogrin says he feels a proposed housing development — to be built on land presently occupied by his store — has not gotten a fair shake from three city council members who spoke against it last week.

At a recent Charleston City Council meeting, three council members and a citizen all spoke against Ogrin’s plan to sell the land to The Woda Cooper Group of Columbus, Ohio. West Side council members Pat Jones, Jeanine Faegre and Larry Moore expressed concerns that another subsidized development on the West Side would further stereotype the area as transient in nature and not worthy of full law enforcement protection.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

