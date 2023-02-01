Charleston Department Store owner Barry Ogrin says he feels a proposed housing development — to be built on land presently occupied by his store — has not gotten a fair shake from three city council members who spoke against it last week.
At a recent Charleston City Council meeting, three council members and a citizen all spoke against Ogrin’s plan to sell the land to The Woda Cooper Group of Columbus, Ohio. West Side council members Pat Jones, Jeanine Faegre and Larry Moore expressed concerns that another subsidized development on the West Side would further stereotype the area as transient in nature and not worthy of full law enforcement protection.
“To portray this [Stockton Greene] as a low-income housing project is just not fair to [Woda Cooper],” Ogrin said. “This is a private developer who will be paying the city a ton of business and occupation taxes.”
Woda Cooper plans to demolish the department store and construct a 32-unit, affordable housing complex known as Washington Greene. Charleston Department Store will close in the spring, Ogrin said earlier this month.
The planned apartment complex will join senior citizen complex Stockton Greene and The Charmco Lofts as in-the-works Woda Cooper projects. Stockton Greene is near the Charleston Department Store property, just southeast of the store at 1625 7th Ave. Stockton Greene will boast a business center, fitness center and community room, according to the company’s website.
Woda Cooper also lists at the same address as Stockton Greene a development called Woodbury Crossing, with rents ranging from $815 for a two-bedroom unit to $935 for a three-bedroom apartment.
Woda Cooper Vice President Tom Simons did not respond to emails Tuesday.
At least some Stockton Greene units are subject to income guidelines, Woda Cooper’s website says, reflecting its plans as a senior complex.
The Gazette-Mail could not reach Ogrin last week in Florida, where he has lived since 2005 while still managing Charleston Department Store. A third-generation business, Charleston Department Store once boasted multiple locations around the Kanawha Valley.
Woda Cooper counts 48 developments it owns in West Virginia, funded in large part through the issuance of low-income housing tax credits.
“You’re going to have construction income, employment income, hiring people to manage facilities,” Ogrin said. “These guys are real and really try hard to indoctrinate themselves in the community.”
Ogrin said he had been in contact with Woda Cooper since 2021, but the developer was not initially successful in acquiring tax incentives it will use to defray construction costs. In the meantime, the store proceeded with its 100th anniversary party, in October of 2021.
Woda Cooper received the incentives in May 2022 and notified Ogrin the deal was on. Last fall, Woda notified Ogrin he would be receiving a check.
The land deed still lists Ogrin as owner, but Ogrin said Tuesday he and Woda Cooper have already agreed on a price. The land and building are appraised at $477,000, according to the Kanawha County Assessor’s Office.
Ogrin said he had confidence his store could keep business through its stock of medical uniforms, brand name shoes and jeans, and other core items, but the COVID-19 pandemic upended all that.
His store made a profit in the initial COVID year of 2020, selling its back catalog. But past that, supply chain issues kept the store from gathering new merchandise.
“We ordered 500 pairs of jeans for Christmas this past year and got 15,” Ogrin said. “The pandemic taught us all these companies sell direct to the consumer and don’t need all these little guys as middlemen.
“When we posted news of the closing on our Facebook page, the overall sentiment on there was, ‘Oh my God, I’m sorry, I used to shop your store regularly.’ I’m thinking, ‘Where have you been the last 10 years?’”
Mountain Mission, a Christian social services agency, agreed to help Woda Cooper on both the Charmco and West Side projects, aiding when legal and appropriate.
Mountain Mission Executive Director John Roberts could not be reached Tuesday, but said last year of Stockton Greene, “I’m proud to say I know something positive is coming to the West Side of Charleston. It’s not low income; it’s affordable housing. It’s a modern, up-to-date facility, a real increase for this community.”