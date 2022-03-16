CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate reached an agreement Saturday night that will bring major changes to the mental hygiene process statewide.
House Bill 4377 came after years of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Health hearing hours of testimony about the overburdened system from those involved with it. The law had been fairly untouched since 1974 and stated that sheriffs’ departments were the sole entity responsible for executing mental hygiene orders, which currently take up to 14 hours in some parts of the state.
While the House passed its own version of the bill last month, the Senate Judiciary Committee had initially agreed on an amendment that would wipe out the entire House bill and insert a Senate version.
However, when he presented the bill Saturday evening, Sen. Charles S. Trump IV, R-Morgan, asked to withdraw an amendment suggested by the Judiciary Committee and said the bill presented on the Senate floor Saturday was a compromise reached with the House.
“The changes that came from (the amendment that) came out of the committee are based on conversations that had been had with delegates, and so we offer this floor amendment with a degree of optimism that the (House) is going to agree to it,” he said.
With an hour left of the legislative session Saturday, the House concurred with the Senate’s version and the bill passed at the encouragement of Amy Summers, R-Taylor, who said the changes between the bill versions were minor.
Both versions better connect courts and medical systems, while also relieving sheriffs’ departments of transportation duties by laying out duties and setting strict deadlines from the time an involuntary commitment application is made to when the person is housed at a facility.
Trump said the major thing the passed version of the bill does is waive medical clearance currently needed before someone can be committed.
“The reason for that is that it’s causing enormous trouble and backups around the state,” he said. “Sheriffs are having to keep people who are in a mental health crisis in their custody for too long a period of time because they can’t get someone to look at them in advance of them getting into a hospital.”
Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, asked if the person would eventually be evaluated medically, and Trump said it would be done once they got to their final destination, but that requirement was not included in the bill.
“The patients are ultimately going to hospitals,” Trump said. “In my opinion, it is the legal responsibility of the DHHR at (a state mental hospital) to take care of them. If (hospitals) determine (patients) need something other than treatment of mental illness, it’s their legal and financial responsibility to get those patients where they need to go.”
The bill as presented on the Senate floor calls for quarterly audits to terminate to make sure the commitments are clinically justified and consistent with code.
The bill also removes the requirement for a sworn application to commence the process. Mental health centers are required to conduct prompt evaluations of people committed and they should be conducted in person, unless an in-person evaluation would create substantial delay. The centers are required to exercise due diligence in giving timely evaluations and communicate with state hospitals quickly.
The standards of commitment have also been raised to a judge finding “clear and convincing evidence” the commitment needs to happen.
“That’s important when you are talking about people’s liberty,” Trump said.
Hearings must be done within 48 hours and can be conducted via videoconferencing, unless there is an objection. The Supreme Court is requested to develop collaboratives to make sure a commissioner is on duty at all times. The person must be hospitalized within 60 minutes of being committed.
The bill also states a diagnosis of epilepsy or intellectual or developmental disability may not be a basis for commitment.
A new section of law will also be made to state if a person is involuntarily committed and it was later determined their behavior was caused by a physical condition rather than a mental illness or addiction, the person would retain their rights to possess a firearm.
It also calls for pilot projects across the state between the Department of Health and Human Resources, sheriffs, hospitals, prosecutors and others to conduct a study on how to unroll the new process. The pilots will take place in Cabell, Berkeley, Ohio, Raleigh and Harrison counties, he said. Transportation duties previously laid with sheriffs only.
Cabell County was selected to be the pilot of the program because it has more facilities than anywhere else in the state and has the highest number of mental hygiene orders in the state. In 2020, it had 1,038.
Ohio County was added to the pilot project because of its recent loss of beds due to the closure of Ohio Valley Medical Center in the area, and Berkeley County was added because of its distance from facilities, about four hours.
A statewide evaluation of using alternative transportation providers and the role, scope and training necessary to use alternative choices is also required and must be submitted to the House by July 31. The bill also directs the costs of transportation to fall on the DHHR.
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, asked if the bill would prohibit a county from contracting out transportation completely and asked if there was a limitation to what those costs would mean, such as food, overtime, etc. Trump said the answer to both questions was no.