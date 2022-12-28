A ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled on Monday to celebrate the completion of several improvements and additions made at St. Albans Roadside Park, including a new courtesy dock and an extended boat launch ramp area.
Hosted by the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department, the ceremony recognized the work of local area and construction and engineering firms over the past three months. Their efforts included the addition of more parking spaces, ADA-accessible walkways, a new courtesy dock, and an extended boat launch ramp area for improved access to the Kanawha River in St. Albans.
The upgraded parking area features more accessibility for people with disabilities and more space for larger vehicles such as boat trailers. The new courtesy dock provides another option for boaters seeking to access the Kanawha River from Roadside Park. The boat launch ramp has also been expanded, with added riprap (a range of rocky material placed along shorelines to protect against scour and erosion) to permit easier, less steep access in and out of water for boaters.
The renovations got underway during the first week of September. The park’s lower parking lot, performance stage area, and river access area were closed to the public until the project’s recent completion.
Among the scheduled speakers at Monday’s event were St. Albans Mayor Scott James and St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Kevin Pennington, as well as other local and state officials who participated in or contributed to the upgrade project. The upgrades were designed by Chapman Technical Group of St. Albans, with construction provided by Milton-based Landcore Builders.
“This was a long time coming,” Pennington said last week. “The mayor and I have been working on this for five or six years.”
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources provided approximately $500,000 to fund the renovations, Pennington said.
“The new dock is about 12 feet bigger than the old one,” he said, “There’s a platform up top, and the dock is completely handicapped accessible. Chapman Technical Group did a great job with the design; I couldn’t ask for anything more from them.
“It’s going to be great for boaters. Some of them went over to Nitro because of our dock situation before. Having this new dock will bring them back over to us.”
Pennington said the city is also pursuing other phases of renovations and upgrades at the park. “We’re currently trying to secure grants to do a fishing pier there,” he said. “It’s part of the city’s vision to bring the riverfront to the forefront.”
“It’s going to help us out economically,” James said. “When our dock was down for an extended period of time, people would go elsewhere and spend their money where they went. With this, we can keep them in St. Albans and draw more people to St. Albans, so it’s going to have a good economic impact for us. I want to thank the DNR for doing this project, and Landcore did a fantastic job. Overall, it’s a great project, and I’m excited about what this is going to do for St. Albans.”
For more information about the Roadside Park Boat Dock and Launch Ramp project, contact Kevin Pennington at 304-722-4625.