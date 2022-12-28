Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled on Monday to celebrate the completion of several improvements and additions made at St. Albans Roadside Park, including a new courtesy dock and an extended boat launch ramp area.

 Submitted photo

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled at St. Albans Roadside Park on Monday, Dec. 19, to celebrate the completion of a set of renovations and upgrades at the lower portion of the park located along U.S. 60.

Hosted by the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department, the ceremony recognized the work of local area and construction and engineering firms over the past three months. Their efforts included the addition of more parking spaces, ADA-accessible walkways, a new courtesy dock, and an extended boat launch ramp area for improved access to the Kanawha River in St. Albans.

