When a parent is first informed that his or her child has autism or is on the spectrum, it can be a scary time. So many questions to ask. So many emotions to feel.
Ashley Deal remembers when her sister first received the news that her daughter had autism.
“My niece was 2 years old when she was diagnosed,” Deal recalls. “It was a very difficult time for my sister and her family as they had so many questions and they weren’t sure who to turn to.”
What this young family needed was a support system. A way to feel like they were not alone.
What they needed was CARES.
CARES is a nonprofit group whose acronym stands for Community Autism Resources & Education Systems. It was founded by Jill Mclary, owner of Bright Futures Learning Services.
“CARES is a six-year-old organization whose goal is to fill in the gaps in the autism community,” Deal explains. “There are around 6,000 children with autism in West Virginia, and only 10% of those children have access to therapy of some sort.”
Therapy, in particular Applied Behavioral Analysis, has been found to make a remarkable difference in the lives of children on the spectrum, especially if utilized before age 5.
“ABA therapy has helped my niece so much,” Deal says. “She went from nonverbal to verbal in a few short years, despite the doctor’s prognosis that she would never speak. Her significant progress is thanks to the therapy she received.”
Access to this kind of life-changing therapy is not easy to come by, however.
“The challenge we are facing is that there are not enough professionals in the ABA therapy field in West Virginia to meet the demand, because therapy must be done one-on-one,” Deal says.
CARES attempts to remedy this by drawing attention to the need for more ABA therapists. One day, CARES hopes to create a scholarship program to support those pursuing education in the ABA field. It also brings awareness to where children with autism can go to receive the therapy they need.
“CARES is such a vital resource to families who have children on the spectrum,” Deal notes.
She adds, “It was an honor for me to accept the position as director of CARES last month.”
Formerly co-director of Valley Park in Hurricane, Deal assumed her new position in August.
“CARES first spoke to my heart because of my niece,” she admits. “But I have always wanted to do something valuable with my career that truly helps people and makes a difference. CARES enables me to do that.”
With a public relations degree from Marshall University, Deal also plans to increase the impact of the organization.
“We offer online educational and support groups for caregivers,” she says. “We are also planning one free family event per month. For example, in November we are hosting a Night at the Clay Center event, which will be free for families.”
Deal is already planning events well into 2022 with sensory egg hunts for Easter and Wright’s Law Conference in March that will educate caregivers in the rights of children with IEPs.
Of course, the event most present on Deal’s mind is the upcoming Halloween Sensory Spooktacular, hosted by CARES.
The event was first held in 2019 and was a grand success for the organization and for families, with a turnout of 200 people. Deal estimates that this year’s event will be as large.
“We have a lot of fun things planned for that evening,” she enthuses.
The Spooktacular is scheduled for 5 until 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Camp Appalachia, located at 167 Fletcher Road in Scott Depot.
This event is free for all ages of children with special needs and their families.
“All of the activities on the 23rd are specially designed with the children’s needs in mind,” Deal explains. “We call it a ‘sensory’ spooktacular because children with autism are attracted to and comforted by sensory experiences. For example, brightly colored things or textured items capture their attention and help them to focus, while quieter music and less crowded areas help them to relax.”
Therefore, the CARES-sponsored event is considered a “safe space” for children on the spectrum.
“We will have a sensory obstacle course which will incorporate all sorts of sensory features,” Deal says.
A tunnel with colorful strips of fabric to crawl or run through. Pool noodle arches to skitter under. Bubble wrap, turf, bubbles, and a fog machine will provide further sensory moments for the children.
“We will offer tractor rides where foam will blow over the kids during one part of the ride,” she says.
A nine-hole mini-golf course will be in place. Crafts will be offered as well as carnival games. Children will choose a pumpkin from a so-called pumpkin patch to paint and take home.
“Kids are going to love our touch-a-truck feature,” Deal promises. “Local ambulance, fire, and police vehicles will be on site for children to climb into and touch. I think they will also be intrigued by the mad scientist we will have on hand that night. She will be performing cool, educational, Halloween-themed experiments.”
No Halloween event is complete without candy, of course, so a trunk-or-treat will be part of the evening’s festivities. Local businesses, organizations, and individuals will be stationed with trunks full of candy and toys to hand out.
“We are still in need of some more trunks for our event,” Deal says, “so please contact us if you would like to participate.”
Of course, offering a large free event to families comes at a cost to CARES.
The nonprofit group spends significant time applying for grants and fundraising so that it can continue to offer free services. For example, just last month CARES hosted a golf tournament, which raised $34,000 for the organization.
“That tournament paid for our Halloween Sensory Spooktacular and many other programs,” Deal says. “CARES is blessed with very generous supporters. We are also blessed with a host of volunteers who make our events possible.”
The Spooktacular will be staffed by volunteers from the CARES seven-member board, Bright Futures school, Teays Valley Christian School, Marshall University’s speech and language department, and Kanawha County schools.
It turns out that there are a lot of people willing and ready to support families overwhelmed with the news that their child has autism. Families like that of Ashley Deal’s sister.
“CARES is here to let you know that you and your family are not alone,” Deal states. “There are many people here for you, who care.”
If you have questions about the CARES Halloween Sensory Spooktacular or if would like to sign up to be a trunk participant, email Ashley Deal at ashleywvcares@gmail.com. For more information about CARES, check out www.wvcaresforautism.org, the CARES YouTube channel, and/or the CARES Facebook page.