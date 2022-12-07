Jim Justice became governor after over two decades of leading the coal businesses that he inherited from his father.
As governor, Justice has looked out for the coal industry, rebooting the Public Energy Authority with a directive to develop a new generation of coal plants, supporting a coal severance tax cut that was slated to cost the state $64.1 million annually and approving $12.5 million in annual tax breaks for a Pleasants County coal-fired plant slated to be closed or sold next year.
Key Justice appointments have been viewed as too coal-friendly, including former West Virginia Coal Association president Bill Raney to the Public Service Commission and former Massey Coal Services, Inc. safety coordinator Frank Foster as director of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training. Foster defended the character of ex-Massey Energy Company CEO Don Blankenship in a 2016 letter to a federal judge after he was convicted of conspiring to willfully violate mine safety standards.
If a West Virginia delegate who announced a gubernatorial run this week manages to win, West Virginia will move from one governor with a fossil fuel-rooted career to another.
Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, announced Monday he is running for the Republican nomination for governor in 2024, launching his campaign less than three weeks after he was elected to a fourth term in the House of Delegates.
As chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Capito, 40, has played a pivotal role in advancing and killing key energy and environmental bills.
Throughout his roughly six years in the House, Capito has been an attorney serving natural gas industry clients. Capito worked for Greylock Energy, a Charleston-headquartered gas driller and producer, and its predecessor company Energy Corporation of America, for over eight years.
Capito left his position as corporate counsel at Greylock Energy in 2019 to join the Charleston office of energy law firm Babst Calland. Capito has represented energy clients in natural gas asset transactions.
As a delegate, Capito took the House floor earlier this year during an intense legislative fight to defend a controversial oil and gas industry-backed bill that forced landowners to participate in an oil or gas producing unit.
The bill, Senate Bill 694, established a mechanism for unitizing oil or gas wells without 100% support from consent from mineral interest owners in a given formation. Unitization is the combination of two or more oil and gas tracts or tract portions to form a consolidated well unit.
Under SB 694, nonconsenting oil and gas interest owners with no lease automatically have their interest leased in the mineral estate in the target formation to the horizontal well unit controller seeking to combine oil and gas tracts to drill wells.
SB 694 passed the House en route to becoming law in a 52-42 vote, an unusually close outcome in the Republican-supermajority House.
SB 694’s backers hailed it as a long-awaited legislative accomplishment bringing together interest groups that have long fought over provisions to establish unitization in West Virginia, killing comparable bills in the past.
But opponents said that SB 694 would result in lower compensation for royalty owners and said that the bill is tantamount to stealing.
Delegate D. Rolland Jennings, R-Preston, asked Capito, the bill’s presenter and chief defender on the House floor, whether Capito knew the definition of stealing.
“Each and every one of you that vote for this bill, you’re stealing, and you become a thief,” Jennings said in a floor speech.
“It’s clearly theft,” Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, agreed. “And it’s also a government mandate.”
But the bill’s backers argued it would foster economic growth from oil and sufficiently compensate nonconsenting landowners.
“It does provide, I think, for the efficient development of natural resources with the least amount of intrusion or disruption,” Capito said on the House floor.
Two Brooke County mineral interest owners filed a lawsuit in federal court earlier this year seeking to have the law declared unconstitutional.
Last year, Capito was one of the most vocal backers on the House floor of a package of legislative rules on environmental protection that includes a weakening of water quality standards for some carcinogens.
Capito cited state Department of Environmental Protection support of the proposed water quality updates, which sailed to passage. DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola defended the updates before the Capito-chaired House Judiciary Committee, saying they would leave the cancer risk managed by the current standards at 1 in 1 million.
Industrial lobbyist groups, including the West Virginia Manufacturers Association, the West Virginia Coal Association and the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia, backed the water quality standards update.
Capito opposed an amendment proposed by House Democrats, led by Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, to expand the number of pollutants targeted by the rules and only adopt updates that would make water quality standards more stringent.
The DEP’s update of standards on pollutants into rivers and streams adopted 24 of 94 updates proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. About half of the adopted updates weakened existing standards.
Capito called the proposed adoption of only 24 of the EPA’s suggested human health criteria updates a “toe-in-the-water approach.”
Conservationist groups like the West Virginia Rivers Coalition and the West Virginia Environmental Council opposed weakening the water quality standards, saying they shouldn’t be weakened since manufacturers were already following them. Opponents of the update pointed to West Virginia having the third-highest cancer death rate in the nation per federal data, arguing that the state is especially vulnerable to any weakening of those standards.
Capito’s support was critical in securing last year’s passage of a law enabling solar power purchase agreements.
Capito was lead sponsor of the solar-friendly law, HB 3310, that exempted solar power purchase agreements from state Public Service Commission jurisdiction.
Couching his support in free-market terms, Capito defended the measure, noting that had no state subsidies or tax credit provisions.
Under a solar power purchase agreement, a developer arranges designing, permitting, financing and installing a solar energy system on a customer’s property at little or no cost.
The customer buys the system’s electric output from the solar services provider for a predetermined period at a fixed rate, usually lower than the local utility’s fixed rate, while the solar services provider gains tax credits and income from electricity sales.
“The bill before you is truly the epitome of [a] free market,” Capito said in a House floor speech. “This bill does not allow for more solar in the state of West Virginia. This bill does not provide any state subsidies for solar or renewable energy, and it does not give any preference or priority to solar or renewable energy.”
In a Judiciary Committee meeting that resulted in the bill’s advancement to the full House, Chris Hamilton, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, blasted the bill in an extended back-and-forth discussion with Capito. Hamilton predicted the bill would result in a loss of coal jobs as consumers get to “cherry-pick” their electrical load.
In response, Capito called HB 3310 a “very, very watered down version” of Senate Bill 30, a similar measure that stalled in the Economic Development Committee.
Capito’s House re-election bid in the 2022 election cycle drew heavy support from fossil fuel interests.
Capito’s campaign committee, Moore Capito for WV 2022, received over $40,000 from fossil fuel political action committees and executives, including $1,500 in contributions from Greylock Energy CEO Kyle Mork.
Moore Capito for WV 2022 reported receiving contributions of $2,800 from Rusty Hutson Jr., cofounder and CEO of Diversified Energy Company, and his wife Kimberly Hutson, another $2,800 from Diversified’s political action committee and another $5,571 in in-kind contributions from Hutson, Diversified’s PAC and Diversified executive vice president Benjamin Sullivan via a fundraiser.
Diversified has become the largest owner of oil and gas wells in the country in recent years, expanding through a business model that many industry experts say is unsustainable and could leave states on the hook for billions in well cleanup costs.
Other contributors to Capito’s campaign throughout the 2022 election cycle were Mountain Valley Pipeline lead developer Equitrans Midstream Corp. ($5,600), EQT’s PAC ($3,300), Mountain Valley Pipeline investor Next Era Energy’s PAC ($2,000), ExxonMobil PAC ($2,000), the Marathon Petroleum Corp. Employees PAC ($1,500) and the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia’s PAC, GOpac ($750).