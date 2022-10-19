Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — GRASP (Grief Recovery After A Substance Passing) will host a candlelight remembrance event for loved ones lost to substance abuse.

The memorial will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 5th Ave. in Huntington.

