HUNTINGTON — GRASP (Grief Recovery After A Substance Passing) will host a candlelight remembrance event for loved ones lost to substance abuse.The memorial will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 5th Ave. in Huntington.Anyone who has been affected is invited come and light a candle in honor of their loved one and may also bring a photograph.The group also will collect donations of coats for people in recovery.For more info email rikkidawn@hotmail.com or call/text 304-416-2244.