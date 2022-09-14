Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Pictured, from left, are Susan Hale, licensed dietitian, ECCC; Bill Brown, programs warehouse associate, Facing Hunger Food Bank; Marybeth Hager, licensed social worker, ECCC; Jessica Brown, Marshall Pharmacy, ECCC; Caleb Littlejohn, CDL driver, Facing Hunger Food Bank; and Sylvia Crickard, financial counselor, ECCC.

HUNTINGTON — The Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at Cabell Huntington Hospital is the fourth Mountain Health Network facility to partner with Facing Hunger Food Bank to provide healthy, medically indicated meals for patients, according to a news release.

For more than four years, Mountain Health has partnered with the food bank to distribute food boxes to patients with chronic disease. Since 2018, meals have been provided to dialysis patients at the Fresenius Kidney Care J. Robert Pritchard Dialysis Center at Cabell Huntington Hospital and at HIMG. The partnership grew to serve diabetic patients at St. Mary’s Medical Center, and most recently, oncology patients at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center.

