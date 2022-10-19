CHARLESTON — A weather station at the northern end of Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Tucker County, West Virginia, recorded the lowest temperature in the nation as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, after sharing cold-spot honors with a Utah site for the same time Monday.
The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, listed Tuesday morning’s 21-degree reading at the Canaan Valley station, maintained by Virginia Tech, as the lowest in the contiguous United States.
On Monday at 8 a.m., a 15-degree reading at the Canaan Valley station tied the low temperature logged at a Peter Sinks, Utah, station — the site of frequent daily low-temperature events in the Lower 48.
The Canaan Valley site started off the day Sunday as the nation’s coldest outside of Alaska, with an 8 a.m. reading of 16 degrees, until being bested later in the day by a 15-degree reading at Walden, Colorado.
Both the Virginia Tech station in Canaan Valley and the one at Utah’s Peter Sinks are located at the base of cold sinks — small-scale valleys in mountain terrain that allow cold air to accumulate and linger.
Cold sinks can produce temperatures that vary widely from the bases of mountain valleys to their rims.
For instance, when the temperature was 15.4 degrees at the base of Canaan Valley’s north end at 7:30 a.m. Monday, it was 36.1 degrees at the same time at a station on Cabin Mountain on the east rim of the valley, according to Robert Leffler, who maintains the Allegheny Mountains Weather Facebook page and blog.
Leffler, also known as the Fearless Canaan Weatherman, is a retired National Weather Service climatologist who lives in Canaan Valley and monitors data from remote weather stations in the region. He posted notices about Canaan Valley’s recent lowest-in-the-nation temperature readings on his Facebook page.
On Monday, he wrote that the first snowflakes of the season could be possible over Canaan Valley and other West Virginia high country locales by the coming weekend.
In January, the Virginia Tech weather station in Canaan Valley recorded a temperature of minus-31 degrees, which set a low temperature record for the valley but stopped short of besting a minus-37 reading set 105 years earlier in Lewisburg.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.