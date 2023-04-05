Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department presented three of its community partners with $1.2 million on Tuesday to reimburse them for their COVID-19 testing efforts.

Tuesday morning, the health department presented COVID-19 testing partners Marshall University, Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network with a check for the funds, which were secured through the Federal Emergency Management Agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

