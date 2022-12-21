HUNTINGTON — Thanks to Cabell County Schools, the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) now has two adjoining parcels of land within Huntington city limits for economic development.
“This was the location of the Huntington East High School practice field,” said David Lieving, president and CEO of HADCO. “Cabell County Schools gifted the property to HADCO. In return we will address the environmental issues and work to get it back into productive use.”
Lieving said the two parcels now offer a 7.18-acre site.
“HADCO is working on preparing the site to get is ready so we can attract private investment and jobs to the City of Huntington,” he said. “Eventually, we would like to see this property generating property taxes for Cabell County again.”
Lieving said HADCO has conducted an environmental site assessment on the property.
“We are currently working through those issues,” he said. “We have also conducted a utility investigation and we are working on getting the utilities extended to the pad site. Road access to the site also needs to be improved. We think it will be an attractive piece of property for the right user.”
Lieving said HADCO plans to market the site for sale or lease to light manufacturing businesses, warehousing and distribution companies, professional offices, a possible child care center and those in the health care industry.
“We are looking at all possible uses,” he said.
The estimated value of the property is approximately $100,000 an acre, according to Lieving.
“HADCO is adding value to our community by spending time and money on to prepare the property to get it ready for a potential investor, which will eventually return the property to the tax rolls,” he said.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe called the land transfer a win for the school district as well.
“The Cabell County school district is pleased to be able to transfer this unutilized property to the Huntington Area Development Council for the purposes of economic development,” Saxe said. “We believe that HADCO will be able to identify an appropriate use for the site that encourages new commercial activity and provides jobs for our citizens. Of course, restoring the site to commercial use will also be a benefit to the county’s tax base, so it is a win for the school district as well.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.