Pictured is the Huntington East High School practice field land that was transferred to the Huntington Area Development Council for economic development.

 Photos courtesy of the Huntington Area Development Council

HUNTINGTON — Thanks to Cabell County Schools, the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) now has two adjoining parcels of land within Huntington city limits for economic development.

“This was the location of the Huntington East High School practice field,” said David Lieving, president and CEO of HADCO. “Cabell County Schools gifted the property to HADCO. In return we will address the environmental issues and work to get it back into productive use.”

