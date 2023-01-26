Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Valley Health Center for Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women’s Health is shown on Tuesday at the Pea Ridge Shopping Center.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Valley Health opened the doors to its new Pea Ridge clinic at 5636 U.S. 60 on Jan. 23.

The Pea Ridge clinic will offer both standard and specialized OB/GYN care, increasing Valley Health patients’ access to critical services in the Tri-State area, such as annual exams, preventative screenings, infertility treatment, family planning, contraception and bladder disorders, Valley Health said in a press release announcing the opening.

