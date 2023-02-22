Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Two new retailers are coming to Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.

“Dickey’s BBQ and EarthWise Pets are coming in 2023,” said Michelle Adkins, general manager of Pullman Square. “EarthWise will be in the former Jos. A. Banks location, while Dickey’s is new construction adjacent to Cold Stone Creamery.”

