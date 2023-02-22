HUNTINGTON — Two new retailers are coming to Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.
“Dickey’s BBQ and EarthWise Pets are coming in 2023,” said Michelle Adkins, general manager of Pullman Square. “EarthWise will be in the former Jos. A. Banks location, while Dickey’s is new construction adjacent to Cold Stone Creamery.”
Dickey’s BBQ, a barbecue chain with locations across the country, will open its doors this spring.
“Dickey’s is known for its slow-smoked meats, authentic sides and family-friendly atmosphere,” Adkins said.
EarthWise Pets, a pet supply store specializing in natural and environmentally friendly pet products, will open its doors this summer.
“EarthWise Pets offers a wide range of products for pets and their owners, including food, toys and supplies,” Adkins said. “EarthWise will off a full service on-site grooming and spa services.”
Adkins says EarthWise Pets may be a familiar name with a current location in Ashland.
“Pullman Square continues to grow and evolve as a premier shopping and dining destination,” she said. “We are excited that both businesses chose to be a part of Pullman Square. They add variety to the current retail-mix and will be a great addition to the center. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and developments in the coming months.”
FAMILYCARE HEALTH CENTERS OPENS CLINIC IN HURRICANE: Last Tuesday, FamilyCare Health Centers hosted a grand opening for its first designated walk-in clinic, ConvenientCare, in partnership with Fruth Pharmacy in Hurricane, West Virginia.
The clinic, now in operation, offers services for urgent medical needs such as colds, sore throats, COVID testing and vaccines, flu and infections, officials said.
“ConvenientCare is FamilyCare’s newest endeavor to provide comprehensive care for our communities,” said Craig Glover, president and CEO of FamilyCare. “We are excited to introduce this site for anyone needing immediate, quality care for injuries and illnesses.”
Last week’s event, which was open to the public, featured a ribbon cutting ceremony, tour of the site, and remarks from partners and stakeholders.
“The City of Hurricane is a growing and busy community,” said Mayor Scott Edwards.
“ConvenientCare will give the families and professionals who live and work around Hurricane a great option for quick and quality medical attention.”
“Fruth Pharmacy is excited to be partnering with FamilyCare to bring affordable, convenient care to our community,” said Lynne Fruth, president and chairman of Fruth Pharmacy.
“FamilyCare has been providing health services in Putnam County for many years, and this clinic will meet the needs of patients needing walk-in care and those without a medical home.”
In addition to the Hurricane ConvenientCare location, FamilyCare will open an urgent care site in St. Albans, West Virginia, soon, officials added.