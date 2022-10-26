BARBOURSVILLE — CPR Cell Phone Repair celebrated the opening of its new location in the Merritt Creek Farm Plaza on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“We are very excited to be in our new location,” said Justin Fanelli, the local owner of the business. “This new location provides more space, which will enable us to offer more repair services for larger devices, like computers, drones and game consoles.”
The business had been located in the Huntington Mall since 2013, Fanelli said. He also owns the location in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington, as well as six others in West Virginia and two in Ohio.
“We joined CPR because it’s a Fortune 500 company that has the T-Mobile insurance contracts,” he said. “Basically, when you take your phone to T-Mobile to file a claim, they send you here for repair, and it’s really benefited us.”
You can also take devices to be repaired at CPR to any of its locations nationwide.
“The network is great for our customers; our lifetime warranty on repairs can be utilized even if they are not in Barboursville or Huntington, at over 500 stores across the country,” Fanelli said. “So, if you’re vacationing in Myrtle Beach and something goes wrong, you can take your device there to be repaired.”
Between the Barboursville and Huntington location there are seven employees, Fanelli said.
“Within the first 90 days of employment, CPR techs go through Apple and Wise certifications, so customers can feel confident that they are receiving only the highest quality repairs in a timely manner,” he said.
Both the Barboursville and Huntington locations are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
HUMAN BEAN DONATING SALES: The Human Bean at 5634 U.S. 60 between Huntington and Barboursville will donate 100% of its proceeds from Friday, Oct. 21, to the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center.
“It’s an annual event every Oct. 21 for Human Bean,” said local franchisee Mike Chapman. “It’s a first for our location.”
Chapman opened the business in January. It was the first location in West Virginia. The business is a drive-thru chain serving espresso, coffee, tea, smoothies and kid-friendly beverages.
The donation will benefit the Good Samaritan fund at Cabell Huntington Hospital, which provides free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women in the community.
KROGER IS HIRING: Kroger grocery stores are hiring for salaried and hourly roles as they get ready for the holiday season and beyond.
The grocer said in a news release it’s looking to fill many roles, both in stores and across multiple business units. Many hired associates will have the opportunity to stay on beyond the holidays, the release says.
“Discover a fresh opportunity ahead of the holidays at Kroger Mid-Atlantic and join our team of associates,” Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said in the release. “Whether you are seeking a part-time job or a new career, we strive to empower our associates to feed their future by providing all the right ingredients they need to succeed.”
Kroger says its average hourly rate is over $17 per hour and over $22 when comprehensive benefits are included. The company said it provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay, as well as discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services and travel.
Virtual hiring events have commenced and will continue throughout the month of November. For more information about virtual information sessions, interviews and events, visit the hiring website. Kroger Mid-Atlantic will also continue having in-person open interviews in its stores every Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. until all positions are filled. Before coming to the store, candidates are encouraged to apply online at jobs.kroger.com. However, interviews are still granted to those who haven’t pre-applied online.
