BARBOURSVILLE — CPR Cell Phone Repair celebrated the opening of its new location in the Merritt Creek Farm Plaza on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“We are very excited to be in our new location,” said Justin Fanelli, the local owner of the business. “This new location provides more space, which will enable us to offer more repair services for larger devices, like computers, drones and game consoles.”

