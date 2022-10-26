FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Bridge Day returned Saturday to Fayette County, West Virginia, after a two-year pause, attracting a mob of festivalgoers on a near-perfect day of weather.
Organizers expected about 100,000 people to turn out for Bridge Day 2022 after last holding the event in fall 2019. Cars lined up on the interstate for nearly a mile in both directions, while school buses shuttled attendees to and from the New River Gorge Bridge, which was home to a sea of people in the 70-degree sunshine.
Bridge Day 2022 showcased new and old about the festival — some folks said they were coming for the first time, while others said they couldn’t wait to return to southern West Virginia.
Traveling from eastern Arizona, Jarrod Long said he hadn’t made it back to Bridge Day in 16 years, but the Gorge is where his base jumping career started. A former Army paratrooper, Long said he fell into the base jumping scene 25 years ago after he first tried skydiving — which really wasn’t for him.
“It didn’t really thrill me enough,” he said.
So Long and a friend looked into base jumping in 1997, and that same year he made his first jump, which was into the Gorge. He’s been all over the place to jump since, he said, but West Virginia and Bridge Day remain a special place to him and his fellow jumpers.
“This is cool because it’s a festival — I see all my friends and we’re all together, and I see people I haven’t seen in a decade or more,” Long said.
Rookie jumpers also sprang into the action Saturday. Ryan Foster, who lives in Virginia by way of California, said he’d jumped 12 times before making the trip into the Gorge.
Foster said he was impressed by the beauty of the region and the size of the Bridge Day crowd. Asked if he’ll return to the festival in the future, Foster said he’ll “one hundred percent” be back.
Maura Kistler was one of the regional base jumpers supported by fans in the crowd. She and her husband, Gene, are known locally as pioneers of the climbing and outdoor recreation scene in Fayetteville, having co-owned a local climbing store for more than 20 years.
Macy Marcy was part of Kistler’s cheering section. She dubbed Kistler “a local legend matriarch.”
This was also the first Bridge Day in the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve. Congress designated the area as a national park in January 2021. The upgrade from state park status attracted a number of newcomers Saturday, including Cameron and Jessica Zigler, who said they recently purchased farmland near Hinton after moving from Memphis, Tennessee. They said they were looking to move away from city life and learned of West Virginia and the Gorge region from news of the federal designation.
They said they hadn’t been to West Virginia before they moved and were enjoying their first Bridge Day. While Jessica Zigler is looking to overcome a fear of heights, Cameron said he looked up toward the base jumpers’ lift and hoped he could soon join them.
“I wish I was up there. I want to jump off this bridge. At some point, I will,” he said.
With the absence of Bridge Day the past two years, some people in the community were especially excited Saturday. The Rev. Mike Kees, pastor of Lighthouse Worship Center off Midland Trail, said he welcomed this return of fellowship to the community.
Lighthouse Worship Center served as one of two shuttle locations for the north side of the bridge — but on Saturday, the church was more than a parking lot. Dozens of congregants served as volunteer parking attendants, drivers and food servers. A $3 ticket was good for transportation to and from the bridge, as well as breakfast and lunch inside the church.
At lunchtime and throughout the afternoon, congregants served dozens of different soups and drinks to festivalgoers. It was a much-needed break for folks bracing the long shuttle lines. Kees estimated they fed at least 800 people, and maybe as many as 1,200.
Kees said he spoke to visitors from England, Iowa and Colorado. While he’s lived in the region for nearly 65 years and his church is just a stone’s throw from the bridge, Kees said he’s never actually made it to the festival. He said he gets all the enjoyment from talking to visitors.
“I love people. I love talking to them, laughing, having a good time. It’s worth it all,” he said.
Similarly, some folks dropped into Lighthouse to wait for the shuttle but ended up staying inside the church throughout the day, Kees said.
“We’ve had people that come here and don’t leave — they come to go to Bridge Day, and they just stay here all day,” he said.
