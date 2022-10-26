Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Bridge Day returned Saturday to Fayette County, West Virginia, after a two-year pause, attracting a mob of festivalgoers on a near-perfect day of weather.

Organizers expected about 100,000 people to turn out for Bridge Day 2022 after last holding the event in fall 2019. Cars lined up on the interstate for nearly a mile in both directions, while school buses shuttled attendees to and from the New River Gorge Bridge, which was home to a sea of people in the 70-degree sunshine.

