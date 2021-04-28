CHARLESTON — After a year’s delay, the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Festival will come to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on June 12-13.
The festival had originally been scheduled for June 2020.
BrickUniverse will bring LEGO artists from around the world to show off their designs.
Guests scheduled to appear include Rocco Buttliere, presenting “The World in Bricks,” which includes over 50 international landmarks, and Lia Chan, whose “LEGO Spaceships” will feature space-age NASA creations.
Other artists scheduled to appear include San Diego artist Jonathan Lopes and E.J. Bocan III, a LEGO artist from Cleveland.
Additional artists will be announced at a later date.
BrickUniverse will feature a variety of displays, including the massive LEGO City and Bricks Superheroes and Villains, which brings together popular comic book characters like Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Iron Man and Captain America.
There will be many life-sized sculptures and a LEGO castle.
The festival offers multiple opportunities for fans to add to their collections and buy specialized LEGO merchandise, including mini-figures and custom accessories.
They can also meet professional LEGO artists.
BrickUniverse was started in 2015 in Raleigh, North Carolina, by LEGO fan Greyson Beights as a way to inspire creativity and ingenuity through LEGOs. The festival has been to dozens of cities across the country.
The visit to Charleston is the first of just five BrickUniverse gatherings in 2021.
Because of COVID-19, the festival plans to offer more things for fans to see, but fewer to touch. Prevailing safety guidelines will be enforced during the festival, including mask wearing and social distancing.
Tickets to BrickUniverse are on sale now.
Due to continuing pandemic concerns and COVID-19 guidelines, tickets to the festival are limited. Ticket buyers can attend one of three sessions on Saturday, June 12, or one of two sessions on Sunday, June 13.
Sessions on Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., from 2 to 5 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday sessions are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.
Tickets are $14.99 for each session and available online at www.brickuniverse.com/westvirginia.