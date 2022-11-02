Breast cancer survivors gather for reunion The Herald-Dispatch Nov 2, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 6 Buy Now Breast cancer survivors Nika Hettlinger and Amber Kitchen pose together following their speeches during a Breast Cancer Survivor Reunion on Sunday at St. Mary’s Conference Center in Huntington. photos by Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Anne Hammack, clinical coordinator for the St. Mary’s Breast Center, speaks. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now RIGHT: Survivors, friends and families come together for a Breast Cancer Survivor Reunion on Sunday at St. Mary’s Conference Center in Huntington. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Breast cancer survivor Amber Kitchen speaks during a Breast Cancer Survivor Reunion on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s Conference Center in Huntington. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Breast cancer survivor Gail Butcher speaks with others at her table during a Breast Cancer Survivor Reunion on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at St. Mary's Conference Center in Huntington. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Breast cancer survivor Nika Hettlinger speaks during a Breast Cancer Survivor Reunion on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at St. Mary's Conference Center in Huntington. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUNTINGTON — Breast cancer survivors attended a reunion Sunday afternoon at St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington.The free event also included survivors’ supportive family members and friends.Survivors Nika Hettlinger, DDS, and Amber Kitchen were the guest speakers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Transit authority reports positive financial numbers for first quarter of fiscal year Big John and Bill Cornwell: Wynonna brings The Judds tour to Charleston 1st Congressional District race features vast differences on inflation, abortion and clean energy Breast cancer survivors gather for reunion Feds take input on $1 billion program for rural energy upgrades, including microgrids eyed for larger populations in WV With funding secured, renovation of historic Prichard Hotel could start in winter Putnam County clubs celebrate National 4-H Week Chris Ellis: Elk efforts continue across Appalachia Latest e-Edition Lincoln News Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.