HUNTINGTON — One year ago, the Laurel County Public Library filmed and posted a video of singer-songwriter Logan Halstead performing his original songs at their facility in London, Kentucky. With just an acoustic guitar and his voice, Halstead presents his music with surprising confidence during this intimate concert, which is impressive considering he was only 17 years old at the time.

Now 19 years old, Halstead released his debut album “Dark Black Coal” on the Thirty Tigers label earlier this month and the response has been positive.

