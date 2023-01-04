Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — When Booktenders co-owner Ashley Skeen adopted Buddy 10 years ago at Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, she didn’t know she would be selling hundreds of calendars with his face on them.

The 15-year-old lab has become a local friend at the bookstore as he follows customers for head rubs and plays with kids in between naps. Now he’ll be promoting his fourth calendar "Buddy does Barboursville" at the shop that opened in June of this year.

