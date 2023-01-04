Ashley Skeen, left, and Mandee Cunningham, co-owners of Booktenders WV, pose with Buddy inside the shop with the 2023 “Buddy Does Barboursville” Calendar on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Barboursville.
Copies of the 2023 “Buddy Does Barboursville” Calendar sit atop the counter inside Booktenders WV on Thursday in Barboursville.
Buddy dressed up as a lion with golden locks and stood next to the pink elephant that stands along U.S. 60 in November.
Buddy is photographed in November at Barboursville Public Library.
Buddy is dressed in a Hawaiian shirt in November at the Barboursville Skate Park.
BARBOURSVILLE — When Booktenders co-owner Ashley Skeen adopted Buddy 10 years ago at Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, she didn’t know she would be selling hundreds of calendars with his face on them.
The 15-year-old lab has become a local friend at the bookstore as he follows customers for head rubs and plays with kids in between naps. Now he’ll be promoting his fourth calendar "Buddy does Barboursville" at the shop that opened in June of this year.
“It started as a joke four years ago,” Skeen explained about the project, which she now orders 250 copies to sell. Her friends, Meghan and Kenny Salter, who are both teachers and photographers, wanted to make a calendar of Buddy four years ago.
All proceeds from the $20 calendar will go to the shelter as the place that gave Buddy a home before Skeen could.
“Having Buddy has just been a huge gift. He is just the best dog,” Skeen said. “Dogs are just your best friend and your emotional crutch when you are having a bad time. I’m just grateful they gave him a safe space until I found him. It feels pretty awesome to be able to give back to (the shelter) so they can continue their mission of saving other pets so they can find their forever home.”
The first calendar included photos taken by the Salters in front of a green screen and the next year changed to scenery and local businesses.
The second-year theme was Huntington shops, and the third year was culinary adventures. As a food lover, Buddy was able to eat a burger from Oscars Breakfast, Burgers and Brews in Barboursville this year.
The photo shoot was an all-day event during this year's Thanksgiving break.
Buddy dressed up as a lion with golden locks and stood next to the pink elephant that stands along U.S. 60. While he looked majestic, confident and a bit smug, Buddy’s usual smile showed through many of the photos.
When Skeen walks over to make a deposit at Summit Community Bank across the street, Buddy will often tag along. When the workers found out Buddy had an annual calendar, they invited him in to take photos with some cash and even his own business tag with his name.
Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum, considered a frequent customer at the bookstore, has even became friends with the furry celebrity.
“Mayor Tatum is very supportive of us, and he is in the book shop quite often, so he was pretty easy to get when I said I wanted to get a photo of Buddy in his office,” Skeen laughed.
Surrounded by office plaques, a golden groundbreaking shovel, giant ribbon-cutting scissors and a Nightmare before Christmas Mayor Squishmallow, Buddy was smiling ear-to-ear on the mayor’s couch.
Despite the chilly weather, Buddy switched from his Christmas sweater at the Barboursville library to a Hawaiian shirt to do some tricks at the Barboursville skate park.
To find a Buddy Does Barboursville calendar, visit Booktenders at 621 Central Ave. in Barboursville.