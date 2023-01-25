Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Public Library’s Books on Wheels program aims to deliver the library and its services to those who may not have access to them otherwise.

During the pandemic, library staff wanted to expand outreach and extension services for underserved populations and the idea for Books on Wheels was born, according to library circulation employee Jeff Tigchelaar.

Recommended for you