West Virginia native and author Ben Adducchio has released his new novel, “Black Diamond Dreams,” to Amazon’s self-publishing services.
The novel chronicles an Italian immigrant family working to survive in West Virginia’s coal community of Monongah during World War II.
The Arciano family has spent years working in Monongah’s coal mines. The eldest son Pat is expected to follow his father into the same profession. But Pat’s dreaming of something different — he wants to be a professional baseball player. With war clouds brewing, Pat learns it’s never easy to chase your greatest dreams.
“Black Diamond Dreams” is a portrait of a family that believes in staying together, and supporting each other, no matter what obstacle stands in the way.
“I grew up in West Virginia, and I spent a lot of time talking to my grandfather about his youth. This novel is my vision of how things might have been for him then when he was a young man,” author Ben Adducchio said in a news release. “I hope this book encourages West Virginians and all people to explore the history of their own families. It’s through storytelling that we remember those who came before us.”
“Black Diamond Dreams” is available now in paperback and ebook format, through Amazon’s website. The novel is free for members of the Kindle Unlimited program.
Adducchio is a New York City writer/actor. This is his second novel. He previously wrote “The Shortage.”
WV native pens book set in Berkeley Springs
Author Jeremy Adkins, currently of Georgia, was raised in Matewan, West Virginia, says he is a direct descendant of William Anderson Hatfield, better known as Devil Anse. As such, he says the history and culture of the Hatfield & McCoy Feud runs deep in his bones. When his children were toddlers, he used to make up stories to take them on magical adventures, so the transition into writing was not a large leap. All of these life experiences has led him to have a strong connection for telling stories and keeping his family history alive and well.
His novel, “The Circle,” is a paranormal thriller.
Just how far would you go to fight for your freedom? Would you have what it takes to go through tragic events and still come out with your sanity intact? Or would you submit to defeat and allow the evil to win and take you over. In “The Circle,” Molly has been taken prisoner and is fighting for her life. Her brother, Michael, is doing all he can to find her. Molly realizes that, not only has she been taken prisoner, but she is being put through her worst nightmares in “the circle.” Will Michael find Molly before it’s too late? Will Molly summon the strength to get free? The deepest fears and false realities lurk in the depths of the circle.
Adkins and his wife, Shanna, call south Georgia home, along with their three children; Andy, Hannah, and Shania. Adkins holds bachelor’s degrees in Psychology and History.
“The Circle” is available on Amazon in paperback and ebook format.