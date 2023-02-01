Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BLOX covid symbol

BLOX covid symbol

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Board of Health discussed COVID-19 data from December and January during its meeting last week.

The Board of Health meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month and reviews finalized data from the previous month. Because of this standard practice, regional epidemiologist Mikaela Earl shared COVID-19 data for December 2022 with the board during the January meeting.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Recommended for you