MADISON — On March 16, Boone Memorial Health presented the American Heart Association with a check of around $17,000 after wrapping up their company-wide employee fundraiser that launched in February to celebrate American Heart Month.
According to the news release, BMH performed the fundraiser cooperatively with West Virginia’s first national Youth Ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge Hillary Gore.
Gore, a stroke survivor, suffered a stroke at birth which left her partially paralyzed on one side.
The release states, Gore now serves as a Youth Health Ambassador, providing a voice for the AHA’s in-school initiatives, both locally and nationally, encouraging children to begin healthy habits.
According to the news release, BMH employees eagerly agreed to partake in the friendly inter-departmental fundraising competition to celebrate Gore’s platform and her resilience.
The hospital employees almost tripled their initial goal of raising $2,500 as they ultimately raised just under $8,500.
In support of the employee’s efforts toward a valuable cause, BMH matched the employee donations dollar for-dollar, bringing the total to nearly $17,000.
Boone Memorial Health CEO Virgil Underwood praised the efforts of BMH employees.
“The immense success of this AHA fundraiser illustrates the shared commitment of the entire BMH Family to improve the overall health of the communities we serve,” Underwood said in the release.
“BMH is proud to double their contribution toward the important goals that Hillary and the American Heart Association are working to achieve,” concluded Underwood.
Michelle Loehr, executive director for the American Heart Association, also spoke positively about the event.
“We are constantly amazed at the generous nature of Hillary Gore, our state’s first-ever Youth Heart Ambassador,” said Loehr. “And to see Boone Memorial Health step up to help her achieve her goals of helping fellow West Virginians by supporting our mission just reinforces the fact when a community comes together to do good, everyone wins.”
