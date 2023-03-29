Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Boone Memorial Health presented a check to the American Heart Association on March 16.

 Matthew Britton | HD Media

MADISON — On March 16, Boone Memorial Health presented the American Heart Association with a check of around $17,000 after wrapping up their company-wide employee fundraiser that launched in February to celebrate American Heart Month.

According to the news release, BMH performed the fundraiser cooperatively with West Virginia’s first national Youth Ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge Hillary Gore.

