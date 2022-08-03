Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — The fourth annual Colt Adams Memorial Bluegrass Festival will take place Aug. 3-6 at Mandolin Farms as a way to not only remember a lost teenager who left an impact on his community, but also to raise money for those in need.

The four-day bluegrass festival running from Wednesday to Sunday will feature multiple performances from acts including: Ilird Tyme Out, The Lonesome River Band, The Caleb Daugherty Band, Ralph Stanley II, Hammertowne, No Joke Jimmy’s, The Dave Adkins Band, Don Rigsby & The Fly By Knights, Lincoln Mash & Heather Alley, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Jesse Keith Whitley, Josh Williams, Mo Pitney, Ray Craft & Friends, Shannon Slaughter, Larry Cordle, Woods Family Tradition, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, The Driver Brothers and The Weary Jammers.

