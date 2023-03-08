Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — There’s a new barbecue joint near Barboursville. Located near KFC on U.S. 60, Bizzle’s BBQ is currently serving smoked pork, chicken, brisket and other dishes on weekends. Husband-and-wife owners David and Sarah Bradshaw are planning to open the restaurant full time soon.

“We acquired this location in 2020 with the idea of opening an aquarium store, but that just didn’t pan out. I’ve always liked barbecue and I’ve barbecued my whole life. I got a new smoker last year and fell in love with it. I felt like there was an opening for a good barbecue restaurant around here,” co-owner David Bradshaw explained. “We have been doing catering since July or August of last year before we ultimately decided to do a restaurant. We are currently mostly open on Thursdays through Saturdays, but it varies a bit. I have another job as a contractor, so I have a little bit of work that needs to be done before we open full time.”

