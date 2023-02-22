Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

A West Virginia legislative committee has approved a bill that would require the state to find a method to dispose of used firefighting foams that have been among the largest sources of pollution of PFAS — a class of chemicals linked to increased cancer risk.

The House Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services Committee last Wednesday advanced House Bill 2860, which would require the State Fire Commission to find a method to dispose of used or accumulated and other aqueous film-forming foam or other class B firefighting foams used on flammable liquids.

Mike Tony covers energy and

the environment. He can be

reached at 304-348-1236 or

mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow on Twitter @Mike__Tony.

