HUNTINGTON — The question of why Marshall University doesn’t have a law school is a lingering one for many people with a connection to the institution.
But a bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Monday could establish a law school within the university that’s named after John Marshall, an American politician and lawyer who served as the fourth chief justice of the United States from 1801 to 1835.
House Bill 4425 would authorize a law school being established at Marshall University. The bill states, “The integrity and quality of legal education in West Virginia requires that an additional three-year college of law be established and that it shall be established at Marshall University Graduate College.”
Should the bill pass into law, the university would be required to prepare a strategic plan and submit it to the board of trustees for approval by Nov. 1.
Upon being introduced Monday, the bill was sent to the House Education Committee for discussion at a later date.
The bill’s lead sponsor, Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, said he believes the bill will gain traction throughout the session. He envisions the school being housed at Marshall’s South Charleston campus. It would offer a nontraditional schedule geared toward individuals working or who would need to go part time and allow them to go at their own pace. He said it would be geared more toward nighttime, evening or weekend classes.
“It would open legal education to a lot of individuals who are already into their professions that could see the value of having a legal degree, perhaps even if they don’t want to practice law,” he said. “They could be in insurance or banking or any number of professions that training in law school would be a great help to them in their professions.”
Marshall President Brad D. Smith said the university appreciates the legislative efforts, but it is too soon to tell what a future law school could look like at the institution.
“We appreciate the Legislature’s continued support and investment in higher education in West Virginia, as well as their commitment for making classes available and convenient for all,” he said. “At this point, however, we haven’t had a chance to digest the entirety of the bill, nor have we seen or conducted a market study for the development of a law school.”
A law degree is one of the most versatile degrees, Rohrbach said. Many corporate CEOs and other company leaders hold the degrees to help them better fulfill their roles without ever stepping foot in a courtroom, he said. The state has to meet people where they are in education, and providing an open schedule could help West Virginians and others achieve more, he said.
Rohrbach said he expects backlash from other institutions in the state, but the program fills several unmet needs.
“It fills the need that we need to have a nontraditional schedule available in the state, and it also fills the need in the Huntington, Charleston, Beckley market. There’s a lot of people with a need, but they can’t really quit what they’re doing and move to Morgantown for three years,” he said, referring to the West Virginia University College of Law.
If it passes into law, Rohrbach said he would like to see the school admitting students within three years, but he realizes getting accreditation and faculty will take some time. He added that a lot of adjunct professors could be pulled from skilled attorneys already working in the Kanawha Valley and Huntington areas.
“You would have experienced lawyers working with people that are a bit more seasoned in a profession,” he said. “I think it would be a good mix of both of them bringing experiences into the classroom.”
Marshall University was founded as the Marshall Academy in 1837 and named in honor of John Marshall, who died two years before the school opened. The school currently offers pre-law advisory guidance for undergraduate students who hope to attend law school as well as other programs and clubs to connect future law students with mentors and other resources.
The bill is sponsored by several other delegates including Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh; Daniel Linville, R-Cabell; Tom Fast, R-Fayette; Evan Worrell, R-Cabell; Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell; John Mandt, R-Cabell; and Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell.