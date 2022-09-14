Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Scammers wasted no time capitalizing on the Biden Administration’s plan to cancel some federal student loan debt, as BBB predicted. BBB.org/ScamTracker has already received reports from consumers who have been targeted by impostor loan forgiveness calls and emails.

How the scam works

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to file a complaint, read tips and more.

