Metro Creative Connection

In this con, scammers pose as tech support employees of well-known computer companies and hassle victims into paying for their “support.” A tech support rep calls and offers to fix a computer bug that you have not even noticed, or a popup warning appears on the screen instructing you to dial a number for help.

How this scam works

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices.

