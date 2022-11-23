Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike soon will be under renovation, according to the office of Gov. Jim Justice. The West Virginia Parkways Authority approved the plans at its meeting Wednesday.

The travel plazas will closed beginning Feb. 1, 2023, for demolition and site redevelopment to begin. Both travel plazas will be rebuilt from the ground up. The Morton Travel Plaza near Burnwell will remain open until renovations to that facility begin in 2025.

Tags

Recommended for you