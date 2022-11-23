The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike soon will be under renovation, according to the office of Gov. Jim Justice. The West Virginia Parkways Authority approved the plans at its meeting Wednesday.
The travel plazas will closed beginning Feb. 1, 2023, for demolition and site redevelopment to begin. Both travel plazas will be rebuilt from the ground up. The Morton Travel Plaza near Burnwell will remain open until renovations to that facility begin in 2025.
“Each year 3.3 million people, double the population of West Virginia, drive on the WV Turnpike,” Justice said in the news release. “This is our chance to show them Almost Heaven, West Virginia. So we better not screw it up, and now we’re going to have the best facilities that showcase everything that West Virginia has to offer. Because we want all 3.3 million people to walk away with a positive image of our great state. So I am incredibly proud to showcase these new plazas today and I can’t wait to break ground on the project next year.”
In May, the Parkways Authority approved the expenditure of $152 million spread over three fiscal years to revamp the Turnpike’s travel plazas. Plans were based on results of a 2021 survey of Turnpike travelers.
With over 3,400 respondents, Parkways Authority officials said results made them realize the facilities were more than a quick break for the 3.3 million visitors who stop at one of the travel plazas.
“By the end of 2024, motorists along the West Virginia Turnpike will be able to enjoy new, modern travel plazas that will provide the public a wonderful service experience and a safe area to rest, all while enjoying expanded food offerings and fueling before getting back on the road,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.
Travel plaza customers also indicated where the existing facilities fell short, indicating that they wanted a connection with nature, drive-thru service and sitting areas for work and relaxation. Over 50% of commercial drivers felt there was a significant or severe shortage of truck parking. All respondents wanted improved restrooms, according to survey results.
The newly redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor trailer fueling options, picnic area and pet relief areas. The Beckley Travel Plaza will offer a drive-thru, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking, as well as highlighting the Parkways Authority tourist information centers.
Construction of the new travel plazas is expected to be complete by late 2024.