BARBOURSVILLE — To raise money for two local nonprofits, Old Colony Realtors will host its first basketball tournament in May.
The Huntington Board Of Realtors 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament will take place Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Barboursville Park. All proceeds will go to Harmony House and Little Victories Animal Rescue.
“I am excited to see the community come together to benefit those in need — the folks in need at Harmony House and the animals that are in need of being rescued and need food or shelter,” Hannah Ngumire, a real estate agent at Old Colony Realtors, said. “I’m just very thankful that all of us can come together and have a good time for such a good event.”
Ngumire said both nonprofits are important to the Realtors at Old Colony. She said the Realtors donate furniture to Harmony House frequently and they want to help local animals that need rescued.
Hosting its first charity event, Ngumire said the board considered many ideas but chose a basketball tournament for adults and young athletes.
The tournament will accept high schoolers and adults to play two 10-minute halves with a running clock on the half court, with five minutes between games. There will be a two-minute overtime for a tie.
Applicants will provide a team name, team captain and five players. They will be able to choose between two divisions based on experience. Applications will not be accepted the day of the tournament.
The winning team in each division will receive a $500 cash award.
Spectators will be required to bring their own chairs.
Food trucks will also be at the event. South Side Sliders, Twisted Grille and the Ice Cream Guy are some options that will be available.