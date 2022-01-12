Bands wanted for Live on the Levee HD Media Jan 12, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Live on the Levee is Charleston’s free weekly summer concert series at Haddad Riverfront Park. File photo | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHARLESTON — The City of Charleston is accepting applications for local performers to be considered for inclusion in the 2022 Live on the Levee season.The free concert series held Friday nights through the summer at Haddad Riverfront Park features a mix of local artists and touring performers.Applications are available online at www.liveontheleveecharleston.com. Along with the completed application, music and video samples are requested.Applications can be mailed to Brittany Knox, Special Events Coordinator, P.O. Box 2749, Charleston, WV 25330. They can also be emailed to lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org.All applications must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News As spending bill stalls, Biden’s climate goals remain elusive Consumer advocates, PSC staff condemn WV American Water's $36 million rate increase request Louisiana man achieves digital fame on TikTok with comedy Candidate filing period in WV opens Jan. 10 LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Bands wanted for Live on the Levee Jill Cataldo: Product downsizing, dilution anger shoppers G.L.A.M. Gala to take place in February Latest e-Edition Lincoln News Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.