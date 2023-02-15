Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Axolotls can now be viewed up close at the Huntington Museum of Art Conservatory, as the aquatic creatures have moved from an indoor pond to an above-ground aquarium.

The new aquarium is part of upgrades at the conservatory aimed at making the space more accessible and easy to move through as well as make the axolotls more visible to visitors.

Recommended for you