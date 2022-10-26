Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County attorneys are reviewing a 50-page mental evaluation that could determine if a man accused of killing his grandfather will be able to represent himself at trial.

Cabell County Prosecutor Kellie Neal, defense attorney Bob Wible and Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell met for a hearing Oct. 11 to discuss the status of the case as defendant Seth Ellis Donald, 37, attempts to invoke his constitutional right to represent himself rather than use an appointed or private attorney.

Tags

Recommended for you