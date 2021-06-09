ASHLAND — Tickets are now on sale for the first-ever Foxfire Festival, to be held in downtown Ashland on Sept. 24-25.
Produced by the historic Paramount Arts Center, the two-day outdoor event will include performances by Old Crow Medicine Show, Colter Wall, Ona, Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, Eric Bolander, Charlie Woods & Deep Hollow and Patrick Leland McKnight on Friday evening. Saturday’s bill will feature Whiskey Myers, Blues Traveler, Morgan Wade, John R. Miller, Josh Brown & The Hard Livin’ Legends, Shelby Lore and Cole Chaney.
General admission tickets for each night are $39.99. There will be a limited number of VIP tickets sold for $149.99 that will include VIP entrance, special seats next to the stage, and access to a VIP lounge area for free snacks and beer purchases, separate rest rooms and other perks.
More information on tickets can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
The Paramount Arts Center has been steady when it comes to providing socially distanced indoor shows during the COVID-19 pandemic, yet it has also been looking to the future, to a time when society begins to open up again. When the suggestion to start a new outdoor festival came to the table, the idea was to create a one-day event on the riverfront at the Port of Ashland. Things began to fall in place when they were able to book Old Crow Medicine Show early in the year.
Old Crow Medicine Show is one of the premier string band groups in the country, putting on a raucous show wherever they go. Members of the Grand Ole Opry, the band is probably best known for bringing the classic song “Wagon Wheel” into the world. Old Crow’s leader Ketch Secor took a half-written melody and chorus by Bob Dylan found on an old bootleg album and added lyrics to it.
Since that unplanned collaboration took place in the late 1990s, sanctioned by Dylan, “Wagon Wheel” has been sung by countless bar bands over the years and has about been worn out. Yet when Old Crow performs the hit, being the ones who brought it to life in the beginning, it becomes magical.
These days, Old Crow Medicine Show features Secor on vocals, banjo and fiddle along with Cory Younts on mandolin and keyboards, Morgan Jahnig on bass, Jerry Pentecost on drums and vocals, Mike Harris on dobro, guitar and banjo and Mason Via on guitar and vocals.
Old Crow has always managed to bring in new talent at the right time to revive the energy in the band. West Virginia’s Chance McCoy was a perfect example a few years ago, with McCoy now on his own pursuing a solo career. Now, just a month or so ago, the band brought in the young whirlwind roots artist Mason Via. The son of the acclaimed bluegrass songwriter David Via, Mason put much effort into his creating his own niche in the music world and then found himself on this year’s version of “American Idol,” making it all of the way to Hollywood and the Top 40. Once eliminated, he got the call from Old Crow Medicine Show and he is now on board with vim and vigor.
Everything fell into place quickly when the folks at the Paramount Arts Center decided to try and book bands for the inaugural one-day Foxfire Festival, with the addition of Colter Wall and the others on the lineup. So, they decided to go for a second night of outdoor music fun.
“Before we knew it, we had 14 bands booked for the festival,” said David Miller, marketing and community engagement director for the Paramount Arts Center. “We started putting this together back in January and February and it was definitely a roll of the dice in hopes that we could do it as the pandemic eased. But, we took the chance and as a result, we had our pick as far as bands we were looking for so it was worth getting started early.
“It started with finding out that Old Crow Medicine Show was available in September. Then, we looked at the band Blues Traveler, as we have had a lot of people ask us about booking that band inside the Paramount over the years. We came close to hosting them inside the theater, but it didn’t work out. So, we looked to pairing them with Old Crow, but they weren’t available that Friday night, but they were available for Saturday. One thing led to another and then we had a two-day festival. The excitement built up and the bands kept saying yes and we ended up with an exciting lineup.”
The name of the event, the Foxfire Festival, is a tribute to a woman named Jean Bell Thomas, who was born in 1882 and died in 1982. Thomas was a court reporter in the hills of Kentucky, traveling to the various courthouses by horse-drawn wagon. She eventually left the Bluegrass State to go to Hunter College in New York and later became a press agent for folks like Ruby “Texas” Guinan, an entertainer and owner of speakeasies during the Prohibition era. Not only did Thomas write seven books about her adventures, including the famous “The Traipsin’ Woman” back in 1933, she also created the American Folk Song Festival back in her hometown of Ashland in 1932.
“At the beginning of her American Folk Song Festivals in Ashland, Jean Bell Thomas would blow a fox horn that was given to her by Devil Anse Hatfield of the Hatfield and McCoy feud,” Miller said. “We wanted to pay tribute to her for her local folk festivals, so we got the ‘Fox’ part from her and the ‘fire’ part from the imagery of Ashland and this revitalization period that we are currently in. We are seeing growth in local businesses and our downtown area is being revitalized and doing great things and we at the Paramount Arts Center want to be a part of that. So, when we thought of something catching fire, it was an easy thing to combine with Ms. Thomas’ fox horn.
“It is just a way of giving a nod to the history and the people that helped Ashland get to where we are now in terms of festivals and art in our area while looking forward at the same time.”