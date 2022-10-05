Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WV-Exchange Opioid Trial
Buy Now

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey gives opening arguments April 4, the first day of mass litigation against three opioid makers, in the Kanawha County Courthouse in Charleston.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — With the prevalence of a certain synthetic opioid rising across the nation, West Virginia’s attorney general this month questioned what the federal government is doing to stop it.

Last month, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey penned a letter to the Drug Enforcement Administration asking for guidance on the emergency of nitazene, a synthetic opioid reported to be 10 times stronger than fentanyl, which is 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Recommended for you