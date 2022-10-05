HUNTINGTON — With the prevalence of a certain synthetic opioid rising across the nation, West Virginia’s attorney general this month questioned what the federal government is doing to stop it.
Last month, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey penned a letter to the Drug Enforcement Administration asking for guidance on the emergency of nitazene, a synthetic opioid reported to be 10 times stronger than fentanyl, which is 50 times more powerful than heroin.
Nitazene, derived from benzylbenzimidazole, has had increasing involvement in deadly overdoses in Tennessee, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported. Similar reports say the same for the District of Columbia.
An alert released by the DEA this summer said nitazene’s high potency brings an increased risk of overdose. At the time, the DEA said nitazene reports are relatively low compared to fentanyl, but it is still an emerging drug that local law enforcement should keep an eye on.
“People have to keep in mind, with all the synthetic drugs out there and the way they’re being mixed together, you never know what you’re actually buying,” DEA intelligence analyst Maura Gaffney said.
Provisional data from the CDC for 2021 said overdose deaths hit a record high, with nearly 108,000 reported. More than 75% of them involved a synthetic opioid such as nitazene.
In his letter, Morrisey asked for more information on the drugs and what can be done to prevent them from gaining a foothold in the state. Morrisey said the answers are critical at a time when opioids are already killing an unprecedented number of residents.
“We must gather all the available information out there about these illicit opioids so we can better understand the situation before it becomes the next wave of deadly substances coming into the country,” he said.
The letter asked how prevalent nitazene-caused fatal overdoses are and if there is sufficient data on the statistic. He also asked for the best toxicology testing to use to detect nitazenes. Morrisey also asked where the DEA believes they are coming from and how similar nitazene smuggling is to fentanyl smuggling.
Morrisey asked what the DEA is doing to address the threat, as well as how the local government can help, among other things.
“I appreciate the hard, dedicated work of the DEA to protect Americans from the harms of illicit substances,” he wrote. “When new threats arise, we depend on your agency to act quickly and forcefully.”
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.