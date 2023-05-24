BOTH PHOTOS: Artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities participate in the first “Art From Within” workshop on April 17 at WestEdge Factory in Westmoreland. Hosted by Coalfield Development with financial support from Tamarack Foundation for the Arts, the workshops continue monthly through September, with an open house and exhibit planned for October.
Artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities participate in the first “Art From Within” workshop on April 17, 2023, at WestEdge Factory in Westmoreland. Hosted by Coalfield Development with financial support from Tamarack Foundation for the Arts, the workshops continue monthly through September, with an open house and exhibit planned for October.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
BOTH PHOTOS: Artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities participate in the first “Art From Within” workshop on April 17 at WestEdge Factory in Westmoreland. Hosted by Coalfield Development with financial support from Tamarack Foundation for the Arts, the workshops continue monthly through September, with an open house and exhibit planned for October.
Submitted photos
Artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities participate in the first “Art From Within” workshop on April 17, 2023, at WestEdge Factory in Westmoreland. Hosted by Coalfield Development with financial support from Tamarack Foundation for the Arts, the workshops continue monthly through September, with an open house and exhibit planned for October.