HUNTINGTON — A silent auction hosted by internationally acclaimed artist Rong Wang took place Thursday, benefitting the West Huntington Community Fund at the Foundation for the Tri-State.

The auction was co-hosted with RenewAll, an organization dedicated to improving Huntington’s West End.

