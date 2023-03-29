“The Inside - - - > Out: Incarceration” exhibit is now open at the Coalfield Development’s West Edge Factory.
The art exhibit is made up of works by West Virginians during their time in prison. It’s been traveling around the state since 2022, but it hasn’t been displayed in a gallery large enough to house the entire collection before. A few pieces have been added since it originally began.
Some artists with works in the show are out of prison, and some will spend the rest of their life in incarceration.
“There are often a lot of things that failed a child before a child failed us as a society,” said Kate Marshall, executive director of Uplift West Virginia, the organization that curated the exhibit.
The goal of the show is to encourage conversation about what it’s like to re-enter society from prison and de-stigmatize incarceration.
“It can seem like re-entry is disconnected from maybe my life or your life, but when we look at the fact that 95% of individuals who are incarcerated are coming back into our society,” Marshall said.
This means that re-entry impacts every system and area of the state from education to employment. Marshall says that one in 10 West Virginian children have an incarcerated parent; that’s two kids in every classroom.
Many of the artists did not have any formal training on techniques for creating art. Some are pieces prisoners worked on during an art class or during a designated time; other pieces were created in their cells with materials they could find. Regardless, many art materials are restricted in prisons, so artists have to be creative.
To name a few examples, there is a motorcycle made out of popsicle sticks, a flower made out of bread and a model building made of tiny stones collected during “yard time.”
Other works in the show tell a story about the artist’s life.
“We proposed to the incarcerated artists: ‘If you could share with the community what happened in your life that you believe played a significant role in your incarceration, what would that story be?’ And what they returned to us was art that often showed trauma starting in early childhood and its continuation into young adulthood,” she said.
The show is curated by artists currently in prison and in re-entry; designed and installed by people in re-entry; and then people in re-entry also act as docents to explain works and guide visitors around the exhibit.