“The Inside - - - > Out: Incarceration” exhibit is now open at the Coalfield Development’s West Edge Factory.

The art exhibit is made up of works by West Virginians during their time in prison. It’s been traveling around the state since 2022, but it hasn’t been displayed in a gallery large enough to house the entire collection before. A few pieces have been added since it originally began.

