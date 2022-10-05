The Big Cover Up is a matching grant available to school-based student service clubs that develop a project to provide coats, hats, gloves, other necessary warm clothing and personal necessities to students in need.
HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities is now accepting grant proposals from area high schools for The Big Cover Up student initiative grant.
The Big Cover Up is a matching grant available to school-based student service clubs that develop a project to provide coats, hats, gloves, other necessary warm clothing and personal necessities to students in need. Schools in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mason counties in West Virginia, and in Lawrence County, Ohio, are eligible to apply.
“The Big Cover Up program provides essentials to hundreds of children each year in our five-county service area,” said Lara Lawson, UWRC director of community impact, in a news release.
“We hope to see many new schools apply to take advantage of the program this year!”
Matching funds raised by student groups are not required to be dollar-for-dollar for grant funds; monies raised, in-kind contributions, or discounts from retailers all can be counted as match. Each project must have a faculty sponsor and the project must be student-led and student-driven.
Grant awards are generously funded through a donation from Advantage Toyota Dealer Match Program and donors Randy and Ashley Saunders.